Columbus, OH
3659 Halloran Court
Location

3659 Halloran Court, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major energy efficient appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Halloran Court have any available units?
3659 Halloran Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3659 Halloran Court currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Halloran Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Halloran Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3659 Halloran Court is pet friendly.
Does 3659 Halloran Court offer parking?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not offer parking.
Does 3659 Halloran Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Halloran Court have a pool?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not have a pool.
Does 3659 Halloran Court have accessible units?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Halloran Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 Halloran Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3659 Halloran Court does not have units with air conditioning.
