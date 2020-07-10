Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3648 Cushing Dr - D
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3648 Cushing Dr - D
3648 Cushing Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3648 Cushing Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
RUNNING SPECIAL $975 MOVE IN CONTACT US TODAY!! 2 bedroom apartment washer dryer hookups. on the bottom level. On the bus line and by shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have any available units?
3648 Cushing Dr - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3648 Cushing Dr - D currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Cushing Dr - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Cushing Dr - D pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D offer parking?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not offer parking.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have a pool?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have accessible units?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
