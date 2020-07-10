All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3648 Cushing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Cushing Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
RUNNING SPECIAL $975 MOVE IN CONTACT US TODAY!! 2 bedroom apartment washer dryer hookups. on the bottom level. On the bus line and by shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have any available units?
3648 Cushing Dr - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3648 Cushing Dr - D currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Cushing Dr - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Cushing Dr - D pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D offer parking?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not offer parking.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have a pool?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have accessible units?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Cushing Dr - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 Cushing Dr - D does not have units with air conditioning.

