Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2

364 West Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

364 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Starting at $699-1200/month
occupancy
370 sq. ft., features a double or twin bed, sofa, desk, dresser and dining table
This floor plan may also be available with bunk beds

Whether you are looking for a studio, a one- or a two-bedroom, we offer unique, spacious and affordable floor plans overlooking the beautiful Olentangy River or gorgeous views of the OSU campus.

Apartments come furnished, and include individually controlled heating and cooling. Some units offer a dishwasher. Laundry facilities are on-site, as well as a picnic area, lobby, and a study lounge.

We provide free water, sewer, and trash removal. Wireless internet and cable are provided in the lobby. We also offer onsite fenced-in parking, at a rate of $450/year per parking pass. We have everything that you can expect and deserve in your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have any available units?
364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have?
Some of 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
No, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 offer parking?
Yes, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 offers parking.
Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have a pool?
No, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 does not have a pool.
Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2 has units with dishwashers.

