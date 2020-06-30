All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:38 AM

363 Woodland Ave

363 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

363 Woodland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Park your car in the 1-car detached garage. Chose to sip your hot cup of coffee on the spacious front porch or the private back porch. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished full basement. Enjoy wall-to-wall lush carpeting throughout the entire apartment. At the end of the day, take a bubble bath in the claw-foot tub. You'll live close to Downtown, the Children's hospital, Columbus State, and CCAD. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Woodland Ave have any available units?
363 Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 363 Woodland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
363 Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Woodland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 363 Woodland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 363 Woodland Ave offers parking.
Does 363 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 363 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 363 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 363 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Woodland Ave has units with dishwashers.

