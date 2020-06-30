363 Woodland Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

YouTube( https://youtu.be/hSMe9TGsmFE )

Welcome home! Park your car in the 1-car detached garage. Chose to sip your hot cup of coffee on the spacious front porch or the private back porch. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished full basement. Enjoy wall-to-wall lush carpeting throughout the entire apartment. At the end of the day, take a bubble bath in the claw-foot tub. You'll live close to Downtown, the Children's hospital, Columbus State, and CCAD. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call for a tour today!