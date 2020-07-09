Rent Calculator
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:43 PM
1 of 12
3623 Walmar Drive
3623 Walmar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3623 Walmar Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single family home with large fenced yard, screened patio, full basement, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Walmar Drive have any available units?
3623 Walmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3623 Walmar Drive have?
Some of 3623 Walmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 Walmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Walmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Walmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Walmar Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3623 Walmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Walmar Drive offers parking.
Does 3623 Walmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Walmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Walmar Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 Walmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Walmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 Walmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Walmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Walmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
