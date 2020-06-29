All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3591 Pendent Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3591 Pendent Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:19 PM

3591 Pendent Lane

3591 Pendent Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3591 Pendent Lane, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3591 Pendent Lane have any available units?
3591 Pendent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3591 Pendent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3591 Pendent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3591 Pendent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3591 Pendent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane offer parking?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane have a pool?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane have accessible units?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3591 Pendent Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3591 Pendent Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing