357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:48 PM

357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A

357 Midland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

357 Midland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $705, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $705, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have any available units?
357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A currently offering any rent specials?
357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A is pet friendly.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A offer parking?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not offer parking.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have a pool?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not have a pool.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have accessible units?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Midland Ave - CTH-044-A does not have units with air conditioning.
