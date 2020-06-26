Rent Calculator
356 South Napoleon Avenue
Find more places like 356 South Napoleon Avenue.
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
356 South Napoleon Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 3
356 South Napoleon Avenue
356 S Napoleon Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
356 S Napoleon Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First floor apartment.New floor, kitchen counter top and bathroom sink.Newly painted, located in a large field for kids to play.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12272508
(RLNE4916108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have any available units?
356 South Napoleon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have?
Some of 356 South Napoleon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 356 South Napoleon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
356 South Napoleon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 South Napoleon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 South Napoleon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 356 South Napoleon Avenue offers parking.
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 South Napoleon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have a pool?
No, 356 South Napoleon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 356 South Napoleon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 356 South Napoleon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 South Napoleon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
