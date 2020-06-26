All apartments in Columbus
356 South Napoleon Avenue
356 South Napoleon Avenue

356 S Napoleon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

356 S Napoleon Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First floor apartment.New floor, kitchen counter top and bathroom sink.Newly painted, located in a large field for kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
