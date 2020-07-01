All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3558 Kinsale Head Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3558 Kinsale Head Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:46 PM

3558 Kinsale Head Drive

3558 Kinsale Head Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3558 Kinsale Head Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready Duplex home in Upper Arlington for lease. Beautiful 2 beds, 1.1 baths. All hardwood floor. Great size living and dining room. Finished basement as a rec room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have any available units?
3558 Kinsale Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have?
Some of 3558 Kinsale Head Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 Kinsale Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3558 Kinsale Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 Kinsale Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive offers parking.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have a pool?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing