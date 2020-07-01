Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:46 PM
3558 Kinsale Head Drive
3558 Kinsale Head Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3558 Kinsale Head Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready Duplex home in Upper Arlington for lease. Beautiful 2 beds, 1.1 baths. All hardwood floor. Great size living and dining room. Finished basement as a rec room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have any available units?
3558 Kinsale Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have?
Some of 3558 Kinsale Head Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3558 Kinsale Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3558 Kinsale Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 Kinsale Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive offers parking.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have a pool?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 Kinsale Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 Kinsale Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
