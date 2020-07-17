All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

3552 Halpern Street

3552 Halpern Street · (614) 420-2099
Location

3552 Halpern Street, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a Showing now, This One Will Go Fast!!!

Recently Updated Single Family home featuring garage, concrete patio, and unfinished basement.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook, if you see this property listed on Craigslist or Facebook please contact us at 877-614-RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 Halpern Street have any available units?
3552 Halpern Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3552 Halpern Street have?
Some of 3552 Halpern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3552 Halpern Street currently offering any rent specials?
3552 Halpern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 Halpern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3552 Halpern Street is pet friendly.
Does 3552 Halpern Street offer parking?
Yes, 3552 Halpern Street offers parking.
Does 3552 Halpern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3552 Halpern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 Halpern Street have a pool?
No, 3552 Halpern Street does not have a pool.
Does 3552 Halpern Street have accessible units?
No, 3552 Halpern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 Halpern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3552 Halpern Street has units with dishwashers.
