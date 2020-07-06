Sign Up
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3520 Brewton Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
3520 Brewton Drive
3520 Brewton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3520 Brewton Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
Northern Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely family home located in westerville crossing. New carpet and paint throughout. First floor master with walk in closet. Fenced yard with patio. Full finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3520 Brewton Drive have any available units?
3520 Brewton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3520 Brewton Drive have?
Some of 3520 Brewton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3520 Brewton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Brewton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Brewton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Brewton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3520 Brewton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Brewton Drive offers parking.
Does 3520 Brewton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Brewton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Brewton Drive have a pool?
No, 3520 Brewton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Brewton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3520 Brewton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Brewton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Brewton Drive has units with dishwashers.
