All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 35 E Morrill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
35 E Morrill Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
35 E Morrill Avenue
35 E Morrill Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
35 E Morrill Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated double in Merion Village. Fenced yard, offstreet parking. Third floor bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have any available units?
35 E Morrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 35 E Morrill Avenue have?
Some of 35 E Morrill Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 35 E Morrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 E Morrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 E Morrill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 E Morrill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
