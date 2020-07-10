All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 35 E Morrill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
35 E Morrill Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 E Morrill Avenue

35 E Morrill Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

35 E Morrill Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated double in Merion Village. Fenced yard, offstreet parking. Third floor bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have any available units?
35 E Morrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 E Morrill Avenue have?
Some of 35 E Morrill Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 E Morrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 E Morrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 E Morrill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 E Morrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 E Morrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 E Morrill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing