349 East Welch Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

349 East Welch Avenue

349 Welch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

349 Welch Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
ABOUT
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Marion Village is perfect for you. Carpet throughout, with wood vinyl flooring in the kitchen and off-street parking. Storage space in the base, along with washer/dryer hook-ups. Come make this home yours today! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 672 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

SECTION 8
- Yes

RENT
- $700/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($700 X 3= $2100 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

