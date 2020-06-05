Sign Up
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
349 1/2 East Welch Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 4:03 AM
349 1/2 East Welch Avenue
349 1/2 E Welch Ave
·
No Longer Available
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
349 1/2 E Welch Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful renovated Merion Village one-bedroom apartment with off-street parking. Located just south of German Village and near neighborhood restaurants and bars.
-Rent is $700
-Water is $25 per person
-Pets are allowed with an extra fee
-Move-in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have any available units?
349 1/2 East Welch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
349 1/2 East Welch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue offers parking.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have a pool?
No, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 1/2 East Welch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Mount Carmel College of Nursing