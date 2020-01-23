Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3485 Steiner Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3485 Steiner Street
3485 Steiner Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
3485 Steiner Street, Columbus, OH 43231
Parkview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautifully cared for 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch home featuring a vaulted great room, 1st floor master w/huge walk in closet, a large open kitchen, full basement for storage and a deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3485 Steiner Street have any available units?
3485 Steiner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3485 Steiner Street have?
Some of 3485 Steiner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3485 Steiner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3485 Steiner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 Steiner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3485 Steiner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3485 Steiner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3485 Steiner Street offers parking.
Does 3485 Steiner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3485 Steiner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 Steiner Street have a pool?
No, 3485 Steiner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3485 Steiner Street have accessible units?
No, 3485 Steiner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 Steiner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3485 Steiner Street has units with dishwashers.
