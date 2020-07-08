347 W. 5th Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/305a94509b ---- This beautiful condo is located close to the Ohio State University campus in Renaissance Village. The spacious living room features a gorgeous fire place (used for decorative purposes only). The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinets. There are two bedrooms with lots of closet space on the entry level of this home. On the lower lever, there is a family/recreational room that is great for entertaining or large office space. The third bedroom is located on the lower level. This bedroom features lots of storage and closet space and includes its own bathroom. Two off street parking spots are included and dogs are welcome (2 dog maximum). • Property Restrictions • Pet Policy: Dogs are permitted. No cats are permitted at the property. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. • Property Description Details • Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 off street parking spots Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: Condo Utilities Included: None Yard: None A/C: Central Landscaping: HOA responsibility for grass. Tenant is responsible for all other landscaping responsibilities. • Application, Lease Terms, and Fees • Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after your lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities (in most cases). • Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial • Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* • Who am I renting from? • RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.