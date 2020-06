Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Duplex located close to OSU, Clintonville, Freeways, etc. Spacious rooms with hardwood throughout, nice covered front porch and rear deck for cookouts. On street parking. Full basement for storage.



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,195 due within 48 hours of application approval.



Sorry, no pets!



Columbus City Schools



Sorry, no section 8

Contact us to schedule a showing.