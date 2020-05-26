Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
345 South Ogden Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 South Ogden Avenue
345 Ogden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
345 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property has been fully remodeled. Fenced in back yard, back patio, front porch, and basement. 1 car garage .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have any available units?
345 South Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 345 South Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 South Ogden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 South Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 345 South Ogden Avenue offers parking.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 South Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 South Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
