Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3449 Barcroft Park
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3449 Barcroft Park
3449 Barcroft Park
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3449 Barcroft Park, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have any available units?
3449 Barcroft Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3449 Barcroft Park currently offering any rent specials?
3449 Barcroft Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3449 Barcroft Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3449 Barcroft Park is pet friendly.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park offer parking?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not offer parking.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have a pool?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not have a pool.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have accessible units?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3449 Barcroft Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3449 Barcroft Park does not have units with air conditioning.
