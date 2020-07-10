3417 Bexvie Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/130b41f0f1 ---- ? Two bedroom one and a half bathroom town home. ? Spacious living room. ? Separate dining room area off of the kitchen. ? Kitchen includes both stove and refrigerator. ? The half bathroom is conveniently located on the entrance level of the property. ? The spacious master bedroom features two closets. ? Washer and dryer hookups are provided in the unfinished basement. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs. ? Conveniently located near the highway ? Minutes away from dining and grocery. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking. Parking pass provided. Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Town home Utilities Included: None Yard: Small back patio space. A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 535 (600 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*