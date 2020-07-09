All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

3415 Bexvie

3415 Bexvie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Bexvie Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d75b7000f1 ---- ? Two bedroom one and a half bathroom town home. ? Spacious living room. ? Separate dining room area off of the kitchen. ? Kitchen includes both stove and refrigerator. ? The half bathroom is conveniently located on the entrance level of the property. ? The spacious master bedroom features two closets. ? Washer and dryer hookups are provided in the unfinished basement. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs. ? Conveniently located near the highway ? Minutes away from dining and grocery. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking. Parking pass provided. Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Town home Utilities Included: None Yard: Small back patio space. A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 535 (600 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Bexvie have any available units?
3415 Bexvie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Bexvie have?
Some of 3415 Bexvie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Bexvie currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Bexvie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Bexvie pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Bexvie is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Bexvie offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Bexvie offers parking.
Does 3415 Bexvie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Bexvie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Bexvie have a pool?
No, 3415 Bexvie does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Bexvie have accessible units?
No, 3415 Bexvie does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Bexvie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Bexvie does not have units with dishwashers.

