All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3413 Bexvie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3413 Bexvie
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3413 Bexvie

3413 Bexvie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3413 Bexvie Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d75b7000f1 ----
? Two bedroom one and a half bathroom town home.
? Spacious living room.
? Separate dining room area off of the kitchen.
? Kitchen includes both stove and refrigerator.
? The half bathroom is conveniently located on the entrance level of the property.
? The spacious master bedroom features two closets.
? Washer and dryer hookups are provided in the unfinished basement.
? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs.
? Conveniently located near the highway
? Minutes away from dining and grocery.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street parking. Parking pass provided.
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Town home
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Small back patio space.
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 535 (600 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Bexvie have any available units?
3413 Bexvie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Bexvie have?
Some of 3413 Bexvie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Bexvie currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Bexvie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Bexvie pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Bexvie is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Bexvie offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Bexvie offers parking.
Does 3413 Bexvie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Bexvie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Bexvie have a pool?
No, 3413 Bexvie does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Bexvie have accessible units?
No, 3413 Bexvie does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Bexvie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Bexvie does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing