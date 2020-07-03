All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:35 PM

3407 Omega Drive

3407 Omega Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Omega Drive, Columbus, OH 43231
Brandywine

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Omega Drive have any available units?
3407 Omega Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3407 Omega Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Omega Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Omega Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Omega Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Omega Drive offer parking?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Omega Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Omega Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Omega Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Omega Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Omega Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Omega Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

