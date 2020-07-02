3 bedroom home on West side of Columbus! - Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Westgate Park. Hardwood/tile floors. Spacious Kitchen and Dining Room. Partially finished basement. Minutes to Downtown.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have any available units?
3403 Camp Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3403 Camp Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Camp Chase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Camp Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. offer parking?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have a pool?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.