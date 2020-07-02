All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3403 Camp Chase Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3403 Camp Chase Dr.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3403 Camp Chase Dr.

3403 Camp Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3403 Camp Chase Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home on West side of Columbus! - Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Westgate Park. Hardwood/tile floors. Spacious Kitchen and Dining Room. Partially finished basement. Minutes to Downtown.

(RLNE4411764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have any available units?
3403 Camp Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3403 Camp Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Camp Chase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Camp Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. offer parking?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have a pool?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 Camp Chase Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 Camp Chase Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing