340 St Clair Ave

The apartments at the Hotel St. Clair are far from cookie-cutter living. Each unit has its own story. Some units have been graced by jazz legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sammy Davis Jr. during the 1950s. Other units were life-saving hospital rooms for immigrant laborers on the Pennsylvania Railroad. Today, each apartment has a unique layout to match their story. Select one of the floors to explore the unique single and double floor plans available at the Hotel St. Clair.



Amenities include:

? Free high-speed WIFI (600MBPS)

? Fifth floor lounge

? Secured and gated off-street parking lot

? State-of-the art security systems & secured entry

? On-site new laundry machines

? On-site storage for tenants

? On-site property manager

? Recycling

? Central heating & AC? individual room controls

? Elevator access to all floors



Information regarding the unit available:

? This unit is located on the fourth floor.

? The room is named after jazz musician, Count Basie as he stayed at the Hotel St. Clair during his performances in Columbus (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Count_Basie).



? Property Restrictions ?

Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. 2 pet maximum. Pets cannot weigh over 40 lbs.

No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No section 8.



? Property Description Details ?

Flooring: Mixed

Parking: Street parking. Gated parking is available for purchase.

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge /Laundry machines are available for use.

Property Type: Studio

Utilities Included: $50.00 utility fee (includes gas, water/sewer, trash, recycling, and wifi) Tenant is required to pay electric.

Yard: N/A

A/C: Central

Landscaping: N/A



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.

Lease Length: Typically 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available

It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.



? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.

Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



