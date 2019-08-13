All apartments in Columbus
3380 Chetwood

3380 Chetwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3380 Chetwood Place, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 Dublin,SF,3br 1.5b,fireplace,deck garage.Charmer! - Property Id: 35570

Dublin ,single family home in Riverside Green community. 3 br 1.5 bath,large living room with vaulted ceiling and a skylight, spacious kitchen with eating space and hardwood flooring, stove, ref, d/w ,family room with brick corner fireplace(wood burning stove) ,Big utility room with washer dryer hookup and storage. A/C/ carpet, blinds,.large deck, 1 car garage.
There is a nice community park on the next street.
PET FRIENDLY
TWO YEAR LEASE
SHOWINGS AFTER JUNE 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35570
Property Id 35570

(RLNE5682538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 Chetwood have any available units?
3380 Chetwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3380 Chetwood have?
Some of 3380 Chetwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 Chetwood currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Chetwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Chetwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3380 Chetwood is pet friendly.
Does 3380 Chetwood offer parking?
Yes, 3380 Chetwood offers parking.
Does 3380 Chetwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Chetwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Chetwood have a pool?
No, 3380 Chetwood does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Chetwood have accessible units?
No, 3380 Chetwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Chetwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 Chetwood has units with dishwashers.
