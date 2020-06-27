All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 2 2019

338 E Woodrow Ave,

338 E Woodrow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

338 E Woodrow Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2.5 baths.
Newly Renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Lots of Counterspace, Built-In Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher Included, 2 Full Bathrooms, New Carpet, New Flooring, 1st Floor Laundry, Central Air, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have any available units?
338 E Woodrow Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have?
Some of 338 E Woodrow Ave,'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E Woodrow Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
338 E Woodrow Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E Woodrow Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 338 E Woodrow Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, offer parking?
No, 338 E Woodrow Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E Woodrow Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have a pool?
No, 338 E Woodrow Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have accessible units?
No, 338 E Woodrow Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E Woodrow Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 E Woodrow Ave, has units with dishwashers.
