Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3375 Patriot Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3375 Patriot Boulevard

3375 Patriot Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3375 Patriot Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43219
Easton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,962 sf home is located in Columbus, OH. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have any available units?
3375 Patriot Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have?
Some of 3375 Patriot Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Patriot Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Patriot Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Patriot Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3375 Patriot Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Patriot Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Patriot Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3375 Patriot Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3375 Patriot Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Patriot Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 Patriot Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
