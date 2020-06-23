3374 Eakin Road

Amenities

Complete with Hardwood floors and full unfinished basement, fenced in backyard, and storage shed, this 4 bedroom home will be a cozy place to call home!



1 year minimum lease. $925/month, $925 deposit. Application fee is $35 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Please note, two car max on property.



Pets are welcome with a $250 non refundable pet fee plus $25 per month per pet. 2 pets max.



Sorry, no section 8 availble on this property



Contact us to schedule a showing.