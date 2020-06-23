All apartments in Columbus
3374 Eakin Road

3374 Eakin Road
Location

3374 Eakin Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Complete with Hardwood floors and full unfinished basement, fenced in backyard, and storage shed, this 4 bedroom home will be a cozy place to call home!

1 year minimum lease. $925/month, $925 deposit. Application fee is $35 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Please note, two car max on property.

Pets are welcome with a $250 non refundable pet fee plus $25 per month per pet. 2 pets max.

Sorry, no section 8 availble on this property

Pet Policy:
Pets are welcome with a $250 non refundable pet fee plus $25 per month per pet. 2 pets max.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 Eakin Road have any available units?
3374 Eakin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3374 Eakin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3374 Eakin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 Eakin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3374 Eakin Road is pet friendly.
Does 3374 Eakin Road offer parking?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not offer parking.
Does 3374 Eakin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 Eakin Road have a pool?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3374 Eakin Road have accessible units?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 Eakin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 Eakin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 Eakin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
