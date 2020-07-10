336 East Weisheimer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely stunning Clintonville Cape Cod home. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Granite kitchen with Shaker cabinets and tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout first floor and new carpeting in upstairs Master suite . Master suite includes beautifully updated bathroom with glass subway tiled shower. Beautiful tile fireplace in living room. Finished basement with two big carpeted rooms. New washer and dryer included on site!



One car detached garage with opener. Large fenced in back yard. Central air and brick patio in back yard! MUST SEE!! Dogs Only, no cats please.



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around 3 times monthly rent.

Sorry, No Section 8!



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements.