All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 335 E 19th Aave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
335 E 19th Aave
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

335 E 19th Aave

335 E 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

335 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
335 E 19th Ave Available 08/01/19 Beautiful House Northeast OSU campus! - This beautifully renovated 6 bedroom house has a large front porch, first floor master bedroom , well insulated, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave oven, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. There are refinished hardwood floors throughout this home. High ceilings, ceiling fans, and mini-blinds, 2 full baths! It has plenty of yard space! Lots of storage in the basement. Great front porch for relaxing and large backyard with Free Parking spaces if you act now. Just past Summit on 19th Ave which is only a short walk from High St.

(RLNE1857196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 E 19th Aave have any available units?
335 E 19th Aave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 E 19th Aave have?
Some of 335 E 19th Aave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 E 19th Aave currently offering any rent specials?
335 E 19th Aave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 E 19th Aave pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 E 19th Aave is pet friendly.
Does 335 E 19th Aave offer parking?
Yes, 335 E 19th Aave offers parking.
Does 335 E 19th Aave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 E 19th Aave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 E 19th Aave have a pool?
No, 335 E 19th Aave does not have a pool.
Does 335 E 19th Aave have accessible units?
No, 335 E 19th Aave does not have accessible units.
Does 335 E 19th Aave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 E 19th Aave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing