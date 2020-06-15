All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

3333 Gladesend Ct.

3333 Gladesend Court · (614) 451-1525
Location

3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
garage
tennis court
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168

Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..(makes a statement!!!) large kitchen with eating space.lots of counter and cabinet space. stove, ref, d/w, basement, Deck... A/C 1 car garage...steps from the community park with tennis court,play area for kids.
great location between Riverside Dr. and Sawmill
1344 sq.ft.(plus the basement)
Pet Friendly
TWO (2) YEAR LEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83168
Property Id 83168

(RLNE5585098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have any available units?
3333 Gladesend Ct. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have?
Some of 3333 Gladesend Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Gladesend Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Gladesend Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Gladesend Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Gladesend Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Gladesend Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Gladesend Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have a pool?
No, 3333 Gladesend Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3333 Gladesend Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Gladesend Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Gladesend Ct. has units with dishwashers.
