3319 Draycott Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3319 Draycott Court

Location

3319 Draycott Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This nice 2 story home has 3 BR's, 1 1/2 baths, with a fenced back yard and a 1 car garage. There is also a full basement. The living room in large and there is a dining room also. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Appliances are not included. The application fee is $30/adult. No section 8 or past evictions considered.

Rental Qualifications:
* Household income of $4,000 per month minimum.
* Credit score of 620 or better
* Good landlord history.
* No evictions.
* Clean background check.
* Residents must have a checking or savings account. We use electronic checks or bank deposit to recieve rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Draycott Court have any available units?
3319 Draycott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3319 Draycott Court currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Draycott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Draycott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 Draycott Court is pet friendly.
Does 3319 Draycott Court offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Draycott Court offers parking.
Does 3319 Draycott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Draycott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Draycott Court have a pool?
No, 3319 Draycott Court does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Draycott Court have accessible units?
No, 3319 Draycott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Draycott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Draycott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Draycott Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Draycott Court does not have units with air conditioning.

