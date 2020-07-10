3319 Draycott Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This nice 2 story home has 3 BR's, 1 1/2 baths, with a fenced back yard and a 1 car garage. There is also a full basement. The living room in large and there is a dining room also. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Appliances are not included. The application fee is $30/adult. No section 8 or past evictions considered.



Rental Qualifications:

* Household income of $4,000 per month minimum.

* Credit score of 620 or better

* Good landlord history.

* No evictions.

* Clean background check.

* Residents must have a checking or savings account. We use electronic checks or bank deposit to recieve rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.