All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3311 Scottwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3311 Scottwood Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3311 Scottwood Rd

3311 Scottwood Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3311 Scottwood Rd, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 full bath. Large usable basement, fenced yard. Central air/central heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have any available units?
3311 Scottwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3311 Scottwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Scottwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Scottwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd offer parking?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Scottwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Scottwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3311 Scottwood Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing