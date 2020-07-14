All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3303 Liv-Moor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3303 Liv-Moor Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3303 Liv-Moor Dr

3303 Liv Moor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3303 Liv Moor Dr, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
- Nice four level split that has been rehabbed including new kitchen cabinets, countertops,all applicances, flooring, paint and bathrooms. This home includes a one car attached garage with opener and large lot.

(RLNE4776597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have any available units?
3303 Liv-Moor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3303 Liv-Moor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Liv-Moor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Liv-Moor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr offers parking.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have a pool?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have accessible units?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Liv-Moor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Liv-Moor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing