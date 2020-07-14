3303 Liv-Moor Dr

- Nice four level split that has been rehabbed including new kitchen cabinets, countertops,all applicances, flooring, paint and bathrooms. This home includes a one car attached garage with opener and large lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
