3297 Joes Way

3297 Joes Way · No Longer Available
Location

3297 Joes Way, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Photo's Coming Soon!

This home is NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

Don't miss out on this spacious two-story home in Columbus, Ohio! In this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom you will enjoy vaulted ceilings on the top floor, TWO huge living rooms, fenced-in backyard, and a two car attached garage!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3297 Joes Way have any available units?
3297 Joes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3297 Joes Way currently offering any rent specials?
3297 Joes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 Joes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3297 Joes Way is pet friendly.
Does 3297 Joes Way offer parking?
Yes, 3297 Joes Way offers parking.
Does 3297 Joes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3297 Joes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 Joes Way have a pool?
No, 3297 Joes Way does not have a pool.
Does 3297 Joes Way have accessible units?
No, 3297 Joes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 Joes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3297 Joes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3297 Joes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3297 Joes Way does not have units with air conditioning.
