Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
328 E. Chittenden Ave
328 Chittenden Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
328 Chittenden Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
328 E. Chittenden Ave Available 08/19/20
(RLNE4666950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have any available units?
328 E. Chittenden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 328 E. Chittenden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
328 E. Chittenden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 E. Chittenden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave offer parking?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have a pool?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have accessible units?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 E. Chittenden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 E. Chittenden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
