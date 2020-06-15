All apartments in Columbus
328 E. 17th Ave.

328 East Seventeenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

328 East Seventeenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
328 E. 17th Ave. Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4666947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have any available units?
328 E. 17th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 328 E. 17th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
328 E. 17th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 E. 17th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. offer parking?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have a pool?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 E. 17th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 E. 17th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
