Columbus, OH
3257 Oak Bend Boulevard
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:02 PM

3257 Oak Bend Boulevard

3257 Oak Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Oak Bend Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43110
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have any available units?
3257 Oak Bend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Oak Bend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3257 Oak Bend Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
