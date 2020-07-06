All apartments in Columbus
Location

325 Forest St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage, 2 car; covered front and back porch; fenced in shaded back yard; yard taken care of (mowed) by landowner; washer/dryer in dry basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Forest have any available units?
325 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 325 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
325 Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Forest pet-friendly?
No, 325 Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 325 Forest offer parking?
Yes, 325 Forest offers parking.
Does 325 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Forest have a pool?
No, 325 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 325 Forest have accessible units?
No, 325 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Forest does not have units with air conditioning.

