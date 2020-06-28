All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3237 Saint Bernard Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3237 Saint Bernard Circle
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:17 PM

3237 Saint Bernard Circle

3237 St Bernard Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3237 St Bernard Circle, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have any available units?
3237 Saint Bernard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3237 Saint Bernard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Saint Bernard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Saint Bernard Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle offer parking?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have a pool?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have accessible units?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Saint Bernard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Saint Bernard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing