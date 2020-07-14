Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
322 E Woodrow Ave
322 E Woodrow Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
322 E Woodrow Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minimum of two occupants
Maximum of seven occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have any available units?
322 E Woodrow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 322 E Woodrow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Woodrow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Woodrow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 E Woodrow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave offer parking?
No, 322 E Woodrow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Woodrow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have a pool?
No, 322 E Woodrow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have accessible units?
No, 322 E Woodrow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Woodrow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E Woodrow Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 E Woodrow Ave has units with air conditioning.
