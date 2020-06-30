All apartments in Columbus
3213 Summerdale Lane

3213 Summerdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Summerdale Lane, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Completely updated 2BR 1 /12 bath two story condo with a carport in Hilliard School District. Enjoy the new kitchen including white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The full bath has a new tub and subway tile surround, vanity and toilet. Half bath also has a new toilet and granite counter top. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Unit offers newer windows, hot water tank, furnace and a heat pump to help with utility costs. Private patio overlooks a wooded ravine. Additional parking nearby. Conveniently located in the UA area offering easy access to OSU, Hilliard, Grandview, Dublin and freeways and an easy commute to downtown Columbus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Summerdale Lane have any available units?
3213 Summerdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Summerdale Lane have?
Some of 3213 Summerdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Summerdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Summerdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Summerdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Summerdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3213 Summerdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Summerdale Lane offers parking.
Does 3213 Summerdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Summerdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Summerdale Lane have a pool?
No, 3213 Summerdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Summerdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3213 Summerdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Summerdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Summerdale Lane has units with dishwashers.

