3213 Summerdale Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Completely updated 2BR 1 /12 bath two story condo with a carport in Hilliard School District. Enjoy the new kitchen including white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The full bath has a new tub and subway tile surround, vanity and toilet. Half bath also has a new toilet and granite counter top. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Unit offers newer windows, hot water tank, furnace and a heat pump to help with utility costs. Private patio overlooks a wooded ravine. Additional parking nearby. Conveniently located in the UA area offering easy access to OSU, Hilliard, Grandview, Dublin and freeways and an easy commute to downtown Columbus.