All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
321 E. Royal Forest Blvd.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

321 E. Royal Forest Blvd.

321 Royal Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

321 Royal Forest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**2-BEDROOM HOME IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area), 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor, full basement for plenty of storage with washer and dryer hook up, and a large front/back yard. This extremely convenient location is just minutes to Graceland Shopping Center, High Street, and I-71, making it just a short drive to the heart of downtown. You'll also enjoy the convenience of a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more info!

(RLNE5008198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have any available units?
321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have?
Some of 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. offers parking.
Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 E. Royal Forest Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing