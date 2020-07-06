Rent Calculator
3195 Karl Road
3195 Karl Road
3195 Karl Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3195 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home - North Side - Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cape Cod on North Side. 1 car detached garage. Fenced Yard. Washer/Dryer hookups. Minutes from OSU and Downtown.
(RLNE5188423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3195 Karl Road have any available units?
3195 Karl Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3195 Karl Road currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Karl Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Karl Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3195 Karl Road is pet friendly.
Does 3195 Karl Road offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Karl Road offers parking.
Does 3195 Karl Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 Karl Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Karl Road have a pool?
No, 3195 Karl Road does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Karl Road have accessible units?
No, 3195 Karl Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Karl Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3195 Karl Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3195 Karl Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3195 Karl Road does not have units with air conditioning.
