All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3190 Leesville Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3190 Leesville Way
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

3190 Leesville Way

3190 Leesville Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3190 Leesville Way, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End of street location. New backyard fence. 4 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Traditional floor plan. Newer windows and other updates throughout. Full basement with finished room. Agent owned. Minimum of one year lease. Blue painted family room and kitchen can be painted back to neutral by owner if requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3190 Leesville Way have any available units?
3190 Leesville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3190 Leesville Way have?
Some of 3190 Leesville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3190 Leesville Way currently offering any rent specials?
3190 Leesville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3190 Leesville Way pet-friendly?
No, 3190 Leesville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3190 Leesville Way offer parking?
Yes, 3190 Leesville Way offers parking.
Does 3190 Leesville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3190 Leesville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3190 Leesville Way have a pool?
No, 3190 Leesville Way does not have a pool.
Does 3190 Leesville Way have accessible units?
No, 3190 Leesville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3190 Leesville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3190 Leesville Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing