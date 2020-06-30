3190 Leesville Way

End of street location. New backyard fence. 4 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Traditional floor plan. Newer windows and other updates throughout. Full basement with finished room. Agent owned. Minimum of one year lease. Blue painted family room and kitchen can be painted back to neutral by owner if requested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
