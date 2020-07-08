All apartments in Columbus
318 Olentangy Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

318 Olentangy Street

318 Olentangy Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Olentangy Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Available 06/14/20 Duplex Unit in Clintonville Area - Property Id: 39735

Renovated(2018) 3 Bedroom in south Clintonville. Kitchen cabinets, appliances, tile flooring and bathroom have been upgraded. Refurbished hardwood floors throughout. Full basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Blown-in insulation in all exterior walls. Large fenced yard with paver patio. Off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39735
Property Id 39735

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Olentangy Street have any available units?
318 Olentangy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Olentangy Street have?
Some of 318 Olentangy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Olentangy Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Olentangy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Olentangy Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 Olentangy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 318 Olentangy Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 Olentangy Street offers parking.
Does 318 Olentangy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Olentangy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Olentangy Street have a pool?
No, 318 Olentangy Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Olentangy Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Olentangy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Olentangy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Olentangy Street has units with dishwashers.

