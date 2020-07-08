318 Olentangy Street

Amenities
Available 06/14/20 Duplex Unit in Clintonville Area - Property Id: 39735
Renovated(2018) 3 Bedroom in south Clintonville. Kitchen cabinets, appliances, tile flooring and bathroom have been upgraded. Refurbished hardwood floors throughout. Full basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Blown-in insulation in all exterior walls. Large fenced yard with paver patio. Off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39735
No Pets Allowed
