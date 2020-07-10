3152-7 Rivermill Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e658c75052 ---- ? Spacious three bedroom, two and a half condo. ? Open layout throughout the main floor living space. ? Lots of storage space in the kitchen. ? Master bedroom includes its own private bathroom. ? Unfinished basement is great for storage space that includes washer and dryer hookups. ? 2 car garage. ? Located minutes from the freeway, dining, grocery and shopping. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 Car Garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Condo Utilities Included: None Yard: Small private patio area in front of property. A/C: Central Landscaping: N/A ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.