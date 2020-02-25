All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:06 PM

314 North Burgess Avenue

314 S Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

314 S Burgess Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 1920's Classic Gladstone Style Home. Call 614-361-3919.
Gorgeous original wood trimming!
Front Covered Porch, Back Porch, Covered Back Entry & Mud Room. Basement. Detached Garage.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Prefer 600 Credit Score.

DO NOT APPLY IF:
You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have any available units?
314 North Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 314 North Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 North Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 North Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 North Burgess Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 North Burgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 North Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 North Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 North Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 North Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 North Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 North Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
