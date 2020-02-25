314 North Burgess Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 1920's Classic Gladstone Style Home. Call 614-361-3919.

Gorgeous original wood trimming!

Front Covered Porch, Back Porch, Covered Back Entry & Mud Room. Basement. Detached Garage.



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Prefer 600 Credit Score.



DO NOT APPLY IF:

You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.