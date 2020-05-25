All apartments in Columbus
314 N Burgess Ave.

314 S Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

314 S Burgess Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 1920's Classic Gladstone Style Home. Call 614-361-3919 - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, 1920's Classic Gladstone Style Home. Call 614-361-3919.
Gorgeous original wood trimming!
Front Covered Porch, Back Porch, Covered Back Entry & Mud Room. Basement. Detached Garage.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Prefer 600 Credit Score.

DO NOT APPLY IF:
You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4455136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 N Burgess Ave. have any available units?
314 N Burgess Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 N Burgess Ave. have?
Some of 314 N Burgess Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 N Burgess Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
314 N Burgess Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 N Burgess Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 N Burgess Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 314 N Burgess Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 314 N Burgess Ave. offers parking.
Does 314 N Burgess Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 N Burgess Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 N Burgess Ave. have a pool?
No, 314 N Burgess Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 314 N Burgess Ave. have accessible units?
No, 314 N Burgess Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 314 N Burgess Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 N Burgess Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
